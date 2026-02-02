403
Istanbul Event Showcases Turkish NGOs’ Plans for Syria’s Reconstruction
(MENAFN) A group of Turkish civil society organizations unveiled a comprehensive report on Syria’s future during an event held in Istanbul on Saturday.
The publication, titled “Syria Report: Foresights, Proposals, and Solutions,” was developed jointly by the Cihannuma Association, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and the Digital Hafiza Association. The report was introduced at a gathering hosted by a prominent Istanbul university.
Speaking at the event, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating that they are crucial "for preventing new atrocities in different parts of the world by learning from the past and for helping Syria overcome its suffering more easily."
'Syrian issue cannot be addressed solely from a humanitarian aid perspective'
Selim Cerrah, chairman of the Cihannuma Association, described the report as the result of a four-month study on Syria and expressed his appreciation to the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation and the Digital Hafiza Association for their contributions.
Bulent Yildirim, president of the IHH, highlighted that their humanitarian efforts extend beyond Syria to regions including Gaza, Africa, and other parts of the world.
Nevzat Simsek, rector of the hosting university, noted that the perspectives offered in the report may help shape a more constructive understanding of Türkiye’s role and experience in Syria’s reconstruction. He added that the findings underscore that "the Syrian issue cannot be addressed solely from a humanitarian aid perspective" and that the report also offers short-, medium-, and long-term solutions for the country.
The event featured a screening of an IHH documentary on Syria and included a panel discussion moderated by Professor Zekeriyya Kursun, a member of the university faculty.
