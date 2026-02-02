KP Pushes Reforms As CM Meets World Bank President In Islamabad

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, met World Bank President Ajay Banga in Islamabad, where detailed discussions were held on enhancing mutual cooperation in the sectors of health, education and skills development, minerals, energy, and climate resilience.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government values the World Bank's support, as the province is currently undertaking large-scale reforms and investments in key sectors such as health, education, and social protection.

He stated that health and education are top priorities of the provincial government, and significant resources are being allocated to these areas.

Also Read: Terror Returned After Regime Change, Tirah Paid the Price: CM Afridi

The Chief Minister said the provincial government is strengthening the primary healthcare system to ensure that quality medical facilities are available to people at their doorstep.

Announcing the launch of the“Ehsaas Maa” program, he said that under this initiative, the government will take full responsibility for the care of both mother and child from pregnancy until childbirth. In the case of the birth of a girl child, the family will also receive additional support for three months.

Sohail Afridi said that 100 percent of the province's population is being provided with universal health coverage, which is a major step toward public welfare.

Referring to the severe damages caused by natural disasters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the government is increasing investment in climate resilience to better deal with future risks.

Speaking about the minerals sector, the Chief Minister said that, in line with Imran Khan's vision, the interests of the local population are being given top priority in this sector.

He further stated that steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to make the province self-sufficient in food production, while several projects are underway to make barren land cultivable in the southern districts.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, and other relevant officials.