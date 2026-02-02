403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Judge Denies Minnesota Request to Stop Federal Immigration Operations
(MENAFN) A federal judge on Saturday rejected a request from Minnesota state and local officials seeking to stop a recent increase in federal immigration enforcement activity, according to reports.
The surge, involving nearly 3,000 agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is part of what the administration has termed “Operation Metro Surge.” Its stated goal is to enforce federal immigration laws by detaining individuals living in Minnesota without legal authorization and processing them for deportation.
The operation has sparked controversy, as some enforcement actions have resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including high-profile cases in Minneapolis that drew widespread protests nationwide.
In her ruling, Judge Katherine Menendez recognized the occurrence of misconduct by federal agents but determined that the operation could not be halted. “There is evidence that ICE and CBP agents have engaged in racial profiling, excessive use of force, and other harmful actions,” Menendez wrote.
She also noted the potential consequences of stopping the operation, stating that it "would harm the federal government's efforts to enforce federal immigration laws." Menendez concluded, "Ultimately, the Court finds that the balance of harms does not decisively favor an injunction," and added that the federal actions "have had, and will likely continue to have, profound and even heartbreaking, consequences on the State of Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and Minnesotans."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed disappointment in the decision and announced plans to appeal, criticizing the federal operation for fostering fear and disruption rather than enhancing public safety.
The surge, involving nearly 3,000 agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is part of what the administration has termed “Operation Metro Surge.” Its stated goal is to enforce federal immigration laws by detaining individuals living in Minnesota without legal authorization and processing them for deportation.
The operation has sparked controversy, as some enforcement actions have resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including high-profile cases in Minneapolis that drew widespread protests nationwide.
In her ruling, Judge Katherine Menendez recognized the occurrence of misconduct by federal agents but determined that the operation could not be halted. “There is evidence that ICE and CBP agents have engaged in racial profiling, excessive use of force, and other harmful actions,” Menendez wrote.
She also noted the potential consequences of stopping the operation, stating that it "would harm the federal government's efforts to enforce federal immigration laws." Menendez concluded, "Ultimately, the Court finds that the balance of harms does not decisively favor an injunction," and added that the federal actions "have had, and will likely continue to have, profound and even heartbreaking, consequences on the State of Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and Minnesotans."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed disappointment in the decision and announced plans to appeal, criticizing the federal operation for fostering fear and disruption rather than enhancing public safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment