New Epstein Documents Reveal Discussions on Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) A newly released collection of documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case contains previously unseen material touching on Russian political affairs, including references to Ukraine’s president, according to reports.
The latest disclosure consists of more than three million pages made public by U.S. authorities and is largely composed of emails and archived correspondence. Among the files is a document dated January 2012 involving Ilya Ponomarev, who at the time served as a deputy in Russia’s State Duma.
That record portrays Ponomarev as a central figure behind what it describes as an uprising against Vladimir Putin. The document further states that “he might replace Putin and become president himself ... if he does not killed before.”
Subsequent developments noted in the material indicate that Ponomarev later obtained residency in Ukraine in 2016 and was granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. He has also faced legal proceedings in Russia, according to reports.
Another document included in the release, dated 2019, contains remarks about Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his election victory but prior to his inauguration. The correspondence states: “Zelensky looking for help. Putin dismissive, saying he is run by Israelis.”
The document release is part of a broader disclosure by the U.S. Department of Justice, which on Friday made public millions of pages tied to the Epstein investigation.
Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Years earlier, he had pleaded guilty in a Florida court and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution, a deal critics later described as a “sweetheart deal.”
Individuals who say they were victimized by Epstein have alleged that he operated an extensive sex trafficking operation involving figures from wealthy and politically powerful circles.
