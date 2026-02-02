403
National Space Agency Of Singapore Picks Agency For Brand Strategy And Launch
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE – Following a public tender in 2025, global brand practice Anak has been awarded the remit to develop the brand strategy and launch campaign for the soon-to-be-established National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS), which was announced on 2 February at the inaugural Singapore Space Summit 2026.
To be formed on 1 April 2026, NSAS is set to be an autonomous agency under the Ministry of Trade & Industry (MTI), building upon the work of the existing Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn) to propel Singapore's national space ambitions.
As NSAS's appointed brand & creative partner, Anak's remit includes brand discovery, strategy and visual identity development and application, and creative direction for the launch campaign of the new NSAS brand.
“Anak has had the privilege of helping shape many Singapore-grown brands, including Singapore's very own national brand, and this partnership with NSAS feels like a natural continuation of that journey. We are thrilled to work with NSAS in defining and articulating the story of Singapore's space efforts and ambitions, and to build understanding, pride and imagination around what Singapore is reaching for in space, and why it matters to all of us,” said Hanyi Lee, creative partner, Anak.
Space technologies and capabilities are critical to Singapore's open and highly connected economy, underpinning essential functions such as digital connectivity, navigation, maritime monitoring and climate resilience, MTI said in a statement.
Going forward, NSAS will spearhead Singapore's efforts to fully harness the value and opportunities of the growing global space economy, which is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2035. NSAS will assume and build upon the current functions of the Office of Space Technology & Industry, Singapore to strengthen our R&D ecosystem, develop our space industry, and advance international partnerships.
NSAS will also take on new functions to develop and operate Singapore's national space capabilities, and develop legislation and regulations which are pro-innovation and pro-business while achieving space safety and sustainability, it said.
