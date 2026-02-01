403
Trump Addresses Possible Cuba, US Deal
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned that if Cuban officials want to prevent a humanitarian emergency, they would need to negotiate an understanding with Washington.
His remarks came amid efforts by the United States to increase pressure on Havana through new economic measures.
Earlier in the week, Trump signed an executive order aimed at levying tariffs on goods from any nation that supplies oil to Cuba, effectively broadening longstanding restrictions on the island that date back several decades.
This step is part of a broader U.S. campaign to restrict Cuba’s access to energy after Venezuelan oil shipments — a major source of fuel for the island — were halted following Washington’s detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last month.
In recent weeks, Mexico had stepped in with increased deliveries of crude to Cuba. However, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that the U.S. directive could spark “a large scale humanitarian crisis, directly affecting hospitals, food supplies, and other basic services for the Cuban people.”
Asked about Sheinbaum’s warning by reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump responded that such a crisis “doesn’t have to be a humanitarian crisis” and suggested that Cuban leaders would likely approach the United States to negotiate terms. He added that in doing so, “Cuba would be free again.”
Trump stressed that Cuba is facing “a very bad” situation with scarce money and oil, noting that the island had depended on Venezuelan financial and energy support, which has now ceased.
Despite the intensifying pressure, he voiced confidence that both sides would eventually reach an agreement and that Washington would be “kind” to Havana in the process.
