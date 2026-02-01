403
French, Syrian Presidents Discuss Stability of Syria-SDF Truce
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday to discuss regional developments and ongoing efforts to promote stability, according to reports.
During the call, Al-Sharaa emphasized the need to support Syria’s political process and strengthen stability throughout the country. The discussion also covered the comprehensive agreement recently reached between the Syrian government and the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), with Macron expressing backing for the deal and stressing that it should be implemented in a way that preserves Syria’s unity and sovereignty.
Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to coordinate support for Syria and its citizens, aiming to promote stability, justice, and reconstruction. The agreement announced on Friday establishes a ceasefire and a phased plan to integrate SDF forces into military and administrative structures. It also provides for the withdrawal of forces from key contact lines and the deployment of Interior Ministry security personnel to city centers in Hasakah and Qamishli as part of broader stabilization efforts.
The deal is intended to unify Syrian territory, reinforce state authority, and facilitate full institutional integration through joint coordination and reconstruction efforts. While the Syrian government and SDF previously signed a ceasefire on January 18, Damascus has accused the group of repeated and “serious” violations. The latest agreement follows a military campaign by the Syrian Army that reclaimed large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after breaches of prior understandings by the SDF.
