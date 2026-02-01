403
Iranian FM Affirms Shared Vision with Erdogan
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country aligns with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision for the region’s prosperity and commended Ankara’s diplomatic efforts.
In an interview during his visit to Türkiye, Araghchi noted that Türkiye’s approach toward Iran has consistently been “constructive,” adding that this stance has been significant for Tehran. He also highlighted Ankara’s constructive role during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June 2025.
“There is a very strong bond between the Iranian and Turkish nations. President Erdogan said, ‘Using diplomacy will benefit the region.’ Türkiye is also working to find a path to a solution in the region. We view these efforts positively,” Araghchi said.
Regarding potential talks with the United States, Araghchi stated that no serious negotiations are currently underway. He stressed that for discussions to be genuine and productive, the current climate of threats and pressure must be removed, and all parties must agree on the content, structure, and rules of any negotiations.
Araghchi added that while the US often attempts to engage Iran through intermediaries, Tehran remains open to diplomacy conducted under fair and balanced conditions. He emphasized that a meaningful agreement can only be reached if negotiations are founded on mutual respect and equality.
