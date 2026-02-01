403
Tehran Ramps Up Emergency Preparedness Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) As strains between Iran and the United States continue to mount amid speculation about a possible military conflict, authorities in Tehran are moving ahead with extensive emergency preparedness measures.
According to official briefings, Tehran’s crisis management officials have carried out a wide-ranging assessment of shelter options throughout the capital. The review was conducted by the municipality’s Passive Defense Committee to determine how existing infrastructure could be used in the event of an emergency.
The assessment identified around 518 older shelters located within school buildings across the city. However, only about one-fifth of these sites are considered suitable for restoration and potential use.
Officials said that 82 metro stations in Tehran have now been formally designated as public shelters. These stations are being fitted with basic necessities, including sanitation facilities, water supplies, and food reserves. Authorities added that clear signage marking these locations as shelters will be installed in the near future.
In addition to the metro network, more than 300 other underground locations — including parking facilities and public complexes — have been selected as possible safe havens during emergencies.
Once administrative steps and required approvals are completed, the combined shelter network is expected to accommodate roughly 2.5 million people.
Tehran’s population is commonly estimated at between 10 and 12 million residents, a figure that rises to approximately 15 to 16 million when surrounding metropolitan areas are taken into account.
These preparations follow the June 2025 direct military confrontation between Iran and Israel — the first of its kind — during which residents in several parts of Tehran sought protection inside nearby metro stations.
