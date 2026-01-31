US Buildup Sparks Iran-Russia-China War Drills

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)As the United States builds up military forces around Iran, Tehran has announced large-scale trilateral military drills with Russia and China in the northern Indian Ocean - a move unfolding amid escalating tensions with Washington and an expanding Western military presence near Iranian waters.

The drill, titled the “ Maritime Security Belt” exercise, will include forces from the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, and naval units from China and Russia. Officials say the stated goal is to strengthen maritime security cooperation and improve operational coordination among the three countries.

First launched in 2019, the Maritime Security Belt exercise has now been held seven times, reflecting sustained military collaboration between Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow across regional and international waterways. Previous iterations included search-and-rescue operations, maritime protection drills, and joint command coordination.

According to regional sources cited by Al-Jazeera, Iranian naval forces will continue manoeuvres in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean in the coming days as part of routine annual exercises. The broader operations, known domestically as Zolfaghar 1400, involve naval, aerial, and ground forces operating across the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and parts of the northern Indian Ocean, one of the world's most strategically sensitive energy corridors.

Ahead of the drills, Iran issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of live-fire military activity around the Strait of Hormuz. The advisory designated a five-nautical-mile restricted zone from ground level up to 25,000 feet between January 27 and 29, marking the airspace as hazardous during active firing operations.

The exercises coincide with a sharp escalation in rhetoric and military posture from Washington. US President Donald Trump confirmed additional naval deployments to the Middle East, saying the buildup was intended to pressure Tehran into negotiations. He warned that failure to reach an agreement over Iran's nuclear programme could result in military action, describing the potential strike as more severe than previous attacks on Iranian facilities.

Iranian officials responded with strong warnings. Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said the country considers itself in a state of“war readiness”, stressing that Iran would not initiate conflict but would respond decisively to any attack. Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia added that any miscalculation by Iran's adversaries would trigger an immediate response.