Ukraine, NATO Agree On Key Cooperation Priorities Fedorov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this on Telegram.

Fedorov thanked the Alliance for effective coordination of assistance, including within the PURL initiative, and stressed that protecting the skies is the main focus at present.

The sides also separately discussed coordination within the Ramstein format to enable faster decision-making and deliveries.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Fedorov held talks with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on further cooperation in strengthening air defense as well as the development of drones and production capacities.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram