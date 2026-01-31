How To Deep Clean Your Top-Load Washing Machine Effectively

Washing Machine Cleaning: Often, after washing clothes, we close the washing machine lid, assuming the machine stays clean. But the truth is that detergent scum, hard water deposits, fungus, and bad odors gradually build up inside a top-load washing machine. This grime reduces the machine's performance, leaves a smell on clothes, and damages the machine from the inside. If not deep cleaned and properly maintained in time, the machine starts turning into 'scrap.' The good news is that you can make your machine like new at home by following a few simple steps.

1. Why is Deep Cleaning the Drum and Tub Necessary?

The drum of a top-load machine accumulates the most dirt. Soap scum and dirty water stick to the inside, which isn't visible but increases bad odors and bacteria. Once a month, run the empty machine on a long wash cycle with hot water + white vinegar or baking soda. This loosens and removes the built-up layer, cleaning the drum.

2. Cleaning the Lint Filter and Detergent Tray

Most people overlook the lint filter, even though this is where most fibers, hair, and dirt get trapped. Once a week, remove the filter and clean it with a brush and water. Soap also builds up in the detergent tray, obstructing water flow. It's important to remove the tray and wash it by soaking it in hot water.

3. Easy Ways to Get Rid of Odors and Fungus

If your machine has a damp or musty smell, it could be fungus. Keep the lid open after every wash to allow moisture to dry out. Once a month, run the machine with neem leaf water or vinegar. It's also very important to wipe the rubber rim and edges with a cloth, as that's where fungus tends to build up quickly.

4. Proper Maintenance Tips for a Long Machine Life

Do not overload the machine and always add detergent according to the need. Too much soap causes scum to build up faster. Keep the machine on a level surface and periodically check the inlet and drainage pipes. With proper care, a top-load washing machine can run for years without any trouble.