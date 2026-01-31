403
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak Frequently Visits Epstein’s New York Apartment
(MENAFN) Newly released documents from the US Justice Department reveal that former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife, Nili Priel, visited a New York apartment owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions.
The Justice Department files, disclosed as part of the broader Epstein investigation, include email exchanges that shed additional light on the Baraks’ interactions with Epstein, a relationship previously acknowledged publicly. Earlier releases from the investigation have also referenced other prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Bill Clinton.
Barak has said he first met Epstein in 2003 and maintained contact even after Epstein became a registered sex offender following a 2008 plea deal. One email from May 2017 shows Priel informing Epstein that she and Barak would be away in Harvard and requesting that cleaning be arranged during their absence. Epstein forwarded the note to an assistant, who confirmed it would be handled the next day.
Additional emails show Epstein’s assistant coordinating practical matters, such as replacing a cable box with an Apple TV system. The correspondence also reflects ongoing communication between Epstein, his assistant, and Priel regarding the Baraks’ New York travel plans and meetings with Epstein.
Barak has acknowledged knowing Epstein but has consistently stated that he neither witnessed nor participated in any illegal or inappropriate activity.
