Video: Star-Studded Match For Hope Raises Over Qr45mn Donations For Education

Doha, Qatar: The Match for Hope football tournament wrapped up at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday, January 30, 2026, raising over QR45 million and attracting a full house.

The third edition of the tournament raised QR45,294,142 (USD12,409,354) in donations, with proceeds set to support Education Above All Foundation projects in Palestine, Sudan, Nepal, Guatemala, Senegal, Malawi and Haiti.

The event built on the success of the 2024 and 2025 editions - which together raised more than QR 71 million (USD19.5 million) and reached tens of millions of viewers worldwide.

The evening featured a high-energy pre-match performance by Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, followed by a spectacular half-time show headlined by global pop superstars the Jonas Brothers.

Organised by Q Life, the cultural division of Qatar's International Media Office, the event brought together sporting legends, globally recognised content creators, and international musicians.

Fan-favourite creators Chunkz and AboFlah captained their respective team in the final showdown, with Team Chunkz clinching the victory trophy after a dramatic 8-7 win.

On the pitch, they were joined by an extraordinary line-up of football icons including Henry, Hazard, Marcelo, Gerard Piqué, Franck Ribéry, Diego Costa, and Tim Cahill, alongside some of the world's most influential creators such as MrBeast, KSA, Sharky, Danny Aarons, KSI, Angry Ginge, and Billy Wingrove.



