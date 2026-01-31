Women's HIL: Five Emerging Indian Talents Who Stood Out

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The second season of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) offered a major platform for Indian players to compete alongside top international talent. The tournament featured competitive matches and showcased several young Indian players who significantly improved their game, making a strong impact through consistent, match-winning performances.

After their outstanding performances in the Women's HIL, these players have been selected for the senior Indian women's national team training camp under new Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne. The camp is part of the team's preparation for upcoming international events, including the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifier 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana, set for March.

Lathantluangi (Ranchi Royals)

20-year-old Lathantluangi played a crucial role in the Ranchi Royals' defensive backline, which concluded the Women's HIL with the best record, conceding only seven goals during the tournament. Demonstrating excellent game awareness and composure, she assessed situations effectively and was instrumental in building attacks from the defensive end, using her distribution to pass accurately and initiate offensive plays from deep in her half.

Bansari Solanki (SG Pipers)

SG Pipers' goalkeeper Bansari Solanki was instrumental in her team's success at the Women's HIL, delivering an outstanding performance in the Final against Shrachi Bengal Tigers. In the shootout after a 1–1 tie, the 24-year-old made three key saves, including a penalty stroke stop, helping SG Pipers win 3–2 and claim the title. Her calmness under pressure during the Final and her consistent performances alongside Argentine goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino also earned her the 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' Award, highlighting her influence throughout the season.

Sonam (JSW Soorma Hockey Club)

Forward Sonam had another impressive season for JSW Soorma Hockey Club, displaying confidence and attacking drive throughout. Last season, the 20-year-old received the 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament' Award, and she performed strongly again, earning her a spot at the national camp. Despite struggles in attack, with only six goals scored-one of which was a field goal by Sonam-the team showed resilience. As a member of the Indian junior women's squad, Sonam's performance at the Women's HIL demonstrated her ability to adapt to the senior level.

Shilpi Dabas (SG Pipers)

Defender Shilpi Dabas displayed a series of confident and mature performances for SG Pipers, contributing to their victory in the Women's HIL. Well-known for her consistent performances in the National Championships, she seamlessly carried that form into the league, showcasing her composure, positioning, and decision-making. Her standout performances during SG Pipers' title run were instrumental in securing her a long-anticipated call-up to the senior national team, a major milestone in her career.

Hina Bano (JSW Soorma Hockey Club)

At only 21, midfielder Hina Bano distinguished herself with her composed and disciplined play for JSW Soorma Hockey Club. Playing centrally, she demonstrated strong game awareness, high work rate, and the skill to hold onto the ball under pressure. Her performances underscored her increasing maturity and indicated her preparedness to assume greater roles at the senior level, after previously being part of India's junior women's national team.

Twenty-nine players are participating in the current senior Indian women's national coaching camp at SAI Bengaluru, as the team gets ready for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifier 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana.