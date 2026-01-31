Did You Know Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was Paid With Farmhouse Instead Of Money For THIS Movie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised fans by taking a farmhouse instead of cash for Alludu Seenu. Despite becoming a star, she honored her early commitment, proving her dedication and professionalism in the film industry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India's top actresses, rose to fame with her debut in Ye Maaya Chesave. Her on-screen chemistry with Naga Chaitanya captured audiences, and she went on to star alongside some of the industry's biggest names, delivering multiple blockbuster hits. Her career trajectory established her as a leading actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

At the height of her stardom, Samantha surprised fans by signing Alludu Seenu, the debut film of actor Bellamkonda Srinivas. Many wondered why a top star would commit to a project with a newcomer, especially when she had already cemented her place in the industry. The move raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity about her decision.

Producer Bellamkonda Suresh revealed that Samantha had agreed to Alludu Seenu early in her career, when she had only done a few films.“The film took time to complete, but Samantha stayed committed and honored her word,” he said, highlighting her professionalism and loyalty. Her willingness to see the project through reflected her grounded nature despite rising fame.

In an unusual gesture, Samantha was not paid a traditional fee for the film. Instead, Bellamkonda Suresh gifted her one of his three farmhouses, knowing she was looking to purchase one. The film initially had a two-heroine concept, but Samantha's dedication remained constant throughout the production.

Suresh also spoke about Tamannaah's involvement in the project, noting that she agreed to do an item song due to their good relationship. He paid her ₹90 lakh, significantly less than her current ₹3–4 crore fee, showcasing how industry relationships often play a crucial role in casting and collaboration.