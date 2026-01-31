Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Srinagar Police Foil Anganwadi Workers' Protest At Press Colony

Video: Srinagar Police Foil Anganwadi Workers' Protest At Press Colony


2026-01-31 05:03:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anganwadi workers staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar on Saturday, demanding reasonable compensation for their services, regularisation of jobs, and pension benefits.

However, the police intervened and foiled the protest, preventing the demonstrators from proceeding further.


ADVERTISEMENT

The workers said they have been raising these demands for long, highlighting low honorariums and lack of social security despite their crucial role in grassroots welfare services.

MENAFN31012026000215011059ID1110676487



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search