Video: Srinagar Police Foil Anganwadi Workers' Protest At Press Colony

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Anganwadi workers staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar on Saturday, demanding reasonable compensation for their services, regularisation of jobs, and pension benefits.

However, the police intervened and foiled the protest, preventing the demonstrators from proceeding further.

The workers said they have been raising these demands for long, highlighting low honorariums and lack of social security despite their crucial role in grassroots welfare services.