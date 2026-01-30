War Update: 279 Battles On Front Line, Russians Intensify Assaults In Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The enemy carried out 41 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 123 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 5,583 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,802 shellings of Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including 144 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Havrylivka, Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Kushuhum, and Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck one area where personnel were concentrated, eight ground-based UAV control stations, and seven command posts of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the defenders of Ukraine repelled 11 Russian attacks, and the enemy carried out 75 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas, five of which were with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 17 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhe, and toward Fyholivka, Ternove, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne.

There were 12 Russian attacks in the Kupiansk sector. Defense forces repelled assaults in the Borivska Andriivka area and toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Drobysheve, Stepy, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and toward Druzheliubivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by Russian invaders to advance in the Yampil area and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russians carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Novopavlivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 87 Russian assaults and offensive actions in the areas of Toretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodnie, Muravka, Ivanivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions 23 times, in the area of Verbove and toward Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Danylivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Lisne.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian invaders attempted to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces 42 times, in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Radisne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks towards Lukianivske and Pavlivka.

The enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovske sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian troops.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to January 30, 2026, reached about 1,238,710 servicemen, of which 1,310 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

