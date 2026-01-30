Inside The Ukraine War: Russia's Casualties Rise As Territorial Changes Slow

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have released updated figures detailing Russian military losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Azernews reports.

According to data published by Ukraine's General Staff, Russian forces have suffered extensive personnel and equipment losses as of January 30, 2026.

Ukrainian military estimates indicate that approximately 1,238,710 Russian personnel have been killed or wounded during the conflict. In terms of hardware, Russian forces are reported to have lost 1,614 tanks and 23,969 armored combat vehicles, underscoring the scale of attrition faced by ground units.

Air and missile capabilities have also been significantly degraded. Ukraine reports the destruction of 435 fixed-wing aircraft, 347 helicopters, and 4,205 cruise missiles. In addition, 119,234 operational and tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been neutralized, reflecting the intensity of drone warfare throughout the conflict.

Artillery and rocket forces remain among the hardest hit. Ukrainian figures show the loss of 36,748 artillery systems and 1,631 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), alongside 1,289 air defense systems.

Logistical and support assets have not been spared. The AFU reports the destruction of 76,319 vehicles and fuel tankers, as well as 4,054 units of special equipment. At sea, Russian losses include 28 ships and boats and 2 submarines.

The Ukrainian General Staff notes that these figures are estimates based on operational assessments and battlefield intelligence, and are subject to revision. Nevertheless, the data highlights the sustained pressure exerted by Ukrainian forces and the prolonged cost of the war for Russia's military capabilities.

Change in Russia's control of Ukrainian territory and change in Ukraine's control of Russian territory

(Based on data from the Institute for the Study of War.)



Since Feb. 24, 2022:

Russia: + 29,108 square miles. 12% of Ukraine. (Area roughly equivalent to half the size of the U.S. state of Illinois).

Total area of all Ukrainian territory Russia presently controls, including Crimea and parts of Donbas, Russia had seized prior to the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022:

Russia: +45,733 square miles. About 20% of Ukraine. (Area roughly equivalent to the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.)2

Between Dec. 30, 2025 and Jan. 27, 2026: Russian forces gained 106 square miles of Ukrainian territory. In 2025, the average monthly rate of Russian gains was 171 square miles.

In the past week (Jan. 20–27, 2026): Russia gained 44 square miles of Ukrainian territory (about the same as two of New York's Manhattan Island).

In Russia, Ukraine's foothold across the Kursk and Belgorod regions was 4 square miles over the past week (Jan. 20–27, 2026).

According to RM's measurements, using ISW data, Russia captured 2,171 square miles -about 0.93% of Ukraine, including Crimea-in 2025.

Civilian fatalities Russia: 7,245 killed (7,175 in 2022–2025, 70 in 2026)

Ukraine: 15,954 killed.