Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Accepts Credentials Of Australia's Newly Appointed Ambassador

President Ilham Aliyev Accepts Credentials Of Australia's Newly Appointed Ambassador


2026-01-30 05:07:56

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of Sally-Anne Vincent, the incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of Australia, on January 30, Azernews reports.

MENAFN30012026000195011045ID1110672655



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search