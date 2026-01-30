Right To Menstrual Health Is A Fundamental Right: SC
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan told states and Union Territories to ensure separate toilets for female and male students in all schools. It also said all schools, irrespective of whether they are state-run or controlled, will have to provide disabled-friendly toilets.
“The right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the court held. It said that if private schools fail to provide these facilities, they will be de-recognised.
The bench also said that it would hold governments accountable if they too fail to provide for toilets and free sanitary pads to girls.
