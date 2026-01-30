Waajidd Claims Wadi Al Sail Cup In Style

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Waajidd delivered a polished late-running performance to land the feature race, the Wadi Al Sail Cup, at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday, rounding off a competitive seven-race programme on the dirt.

Owned by Khalid bin Ghanem Al-Kuwari and trained by Zuhair Mohsen, the four-year-old gelding was ridden with confidence by Szczepan Mazur, settling midfield before producing a decisive burst in the straight. Once unleashed, Waajidd swept past the leaders and drew clear to score by 11⁄2 lengths, recording a deserved first career victory in convincing fashion.

The supporting card was marked by close finishes and well-timed rides. The opening race, a Thoroughbred Handicap, went to Perfect Approach, trained by Mohammed Al Ghazali and partnered by Lukas Delozier, who struck late to edge a thrilling finish. Momentum continued in the Purebred Arabian Handicap as La Quyood, from the Julian Smart stable and ridden by Pierre Charles Boudot, extended his upward trajectory with an emphatic success.



The connections of Waajidd celebrate their victory.

Veteran campaigner Mallhog rolled back the years in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap, with owner-trainer Fahad bin Mubarak bin Jassim Al Groon guiding him to another gritty win under Salman Fahad Al-Hajri. The Thoroughbred Handicap later on the card saw Future Man return to winning form for trainer Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan Al-Sulaiti, finishing strongly under Fayos Martin Borja.

In the Purebred Arabian fillies and mares' Handicap, Alnood confirmed her consistency, completing a double for Julian Smart and Pierre Charles Boudot. The penultimate Local Purebred Arabian Handicap produced a dramatic blanket finish, with Al Mutaghatris, also trained by Smart and ridden by Boudot, prevailing by a narrow margin. Waajidd's authoritative success then provided a fitting highlight to an absorbing 43rd Al Uqda Race Meeting.