New Delegates Want To Foster Stronger Diaspora Participation - SWI Swissinfo.Ch





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Who are the new members in the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) and what do they want to achieve in their roles as delegates? At the end of August, the Council, which is made up of 120 delegates from Swiss communities abroad and 20 from within Switzerland, began its new term of office in the House of Representatives in Bern. Get to know the newly elected members with our new video series. This content was published on September 17, 2025 - 09:08 1 minute

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I've gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival's image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.



I write about political developments and social issues that are relevant for the Swiss Abroad. As part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's "dialogue" project, I further aim to encourage multilingual debates between the Swiss Abroad and people living in Switzerland. After graduating from the MAZ School of Journalism, I worked as a program director at a local radio station in Basel and reported on political, economic, social and cultural topics. I have been working for SWI swissinfo since 2023.



