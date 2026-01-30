Properties Overlooking Tropical Caribbean Coastline For Sale In Miguel De La Borda, Colón

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Two properties of 7 titled hectares each are available to serious investors who respect and understand nature and the universe.Waking up to greenery and having a beautiful view of the Caribbean Ocean, or at night looking up at the stars while feeling the tropical breeze.

The Caribbean coastline is extremely tropical with countless beaches, river mouths and numerous small villages. Cruising down the coastline you can see numerous properties have been acquired, fenced and have some minor construction.



This region of Panama is experiencing tremendous investment by local and foreign investors. There are several projects underway including the Minera Panama project, approximately 45 minutes from the property.



It is located in Miguel de la Borda in the Acosta Abajo region of Colon located on the Caribbean slope. The Miguel de la Borda river basin is also located in the area.

The town of Miguel de la Borda has a population of 2,326 inhabitants.

The property is located approximately 5 minutes by boat past the center of the small town of Miguel de la Borda.



Contact CJB Whitehead for more details:

Email:...

Whatsapp: +1 (603) 682-4492

More pictures below: