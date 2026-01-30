Shaheen, French Chargé D'affaires Discuss Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Doha has met with the French Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan to discuss Afghanistan's economy-focused foreign policy, health services, the needs of returning migrants, and the future of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a post on its X page, the Afghan Embassy in Qatar said that Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the IEA ambassador in Doha, held talks with Fabrice Sebastien, the French Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on Afghanistan's economy-oriented foreign policy, the current state and improvement of health services, the requirements of returning migrants, and bilateral diplomatic relations.

The French Chargé d'Affaires also said he plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to review these issues and other related matters.

