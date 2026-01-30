Shaheen, French Chargé D'affaires Discuss Bilateral Relations

Shaheen, French Chargé D'affaires Discuss Bilateral Relations
In a post on its X page, the Afghan Embassy in Qatar said that Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the IEA ambassador in Doha, held talks with Fabrice Sebastien, the French Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on Afghanistan's economy-oriented foreign policy, the current state and improvement of health services, the requirements of returning migrants, and bilateral diplomatic relations.
The French Chargé d'Affaires also said he plans to visit Afghanistan in the future to review these issues and other related matters.
sa
