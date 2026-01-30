Greater Noida Couple Dead, Three Kids Hospitalised In Suspected Poisoning Case

A tragic incident unfolded in Greater Noida's Ecotech-3 area when a husband and wife were found dead in their home on Thursday, and their three children - aged 10, 8 and 4 - were discovered in a poisoned state but later saved and hospitalised.

Police and local authorities were alerted to the scene early in the morning after relatives raised the alarm when the family failed to respond. On entering the locked residence, officers found the couple unresponsive and the children critically ill. All five showed signs of poisoning, according to initial reports by law enforcement.

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital and have since been declared out of danger, raising hopes for their recovery.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the couple were taken for post-mortem examination, and the police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances. Authorities are exploring whether the case was a suicide pact or involved other motives linked to domestic issues, though no clear trigger has been officially confirmed yet.

Preliminary investigations have not yet established any specific cause such as financial or familial distress, and officers continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses as part of the ongoing inquiry.