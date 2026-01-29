Ainewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Fusing Retail With AI With Moda In Pelle Deal

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) recently closed a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in 123 Investments Limited dba Moda in Pelle (“MIP”), which is a premium U.K. footwear brand.

“The transaction was made not only to provide an additional revenue stream but also expand the company's ecommerce and direct-to-consumer capabilities. GlobalTech also said that the move supports the planned deployment of the company's Thrivo AI platform within the MIP ecosystem, and boosts the company's footprint in the U.K.,” reads a recent article.“Founded in 1975, MIP has a long history in the U.K. footwear space and has developed a strong market presence and a positive reputation over the decades. Not only does it have many physical stores, but also a strong online presence... This partnership aims to fuse retail heritage and modern AI innovation to set a new benchmark for experience-driven commerce.”

To view the full article, visit

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#9edbfaf7eaf1ecdedfd7d0fbe9edc9f7ecfbb0fdf1f3" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,