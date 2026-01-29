ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX: Commemorating The One-Year Anniversary With Gifts And A Wealth Of Add-On Content
|Title:
|ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX
|Update date:
|January 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.(JST)
|Platform:
|Roblox (iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox One)
|Genre:
|Party game
|URL:
|
*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.
One-Year Anniversary Project
(1) The first 2,000 people to complete the mission will receive "Shoulder-Perched Cat Train Conductors" (free UGC)
The first 2,000 players to complete the mission that unlocks at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026 will receive free UGC that they can use to customize their player visuals!
Perch this cute cat train conductor that welcomes visitors to ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX on your avatar's shoulder.
(2) Momotaro is coming to ANIME☆OTODAMA, along with a new shop!
Momotaro, a superhero from the world of Japanese fairy tales, is coming to the world of ANIME☆OTODAMA. Collect the special otodamas to unlock the dog, monkey, pheasant, and ogre of the Momotaro story. Enjoy watching the kind of spectacle you can only expect from Anime Tokyo Station, a facility dedicated to showcasing the appeal of anime.
Two ANIME☆SKILL TCG shops will also be opening up: Kinema Club and Anime TAIZEN. Here, you can buy items to make the game even more fun.
(3) A new minigame, map, and skill cards in ANIME☆SKILL TCG
New skill cards and character cards will be added to ANIME☆SKILL TCG, which launched last November. Now players can have even more fun in the world of anime production. There will also be a new minigame, the ADR Timing Game, where players can collect the coins they'll need to get new cards. The map will feature a new undersea passage, creating an even larger game world for players to explore.
|
|
|
ADR Timing Game
How to play:
Tap when the 〇 and 〇 line up! If your ADR is successful, your score will rise. Shoot for a high score to collect special cards and coins!
(4) All players will receive a commemorative badge celebrating the one-year anniversary!
Everyone who visits ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX will receive a commemorative badge to celebrate the hub's one-year anniversary. These badges will only be given out until March 31, so make sure to come by and get one.
(5) Free pouches will be given out at the real-world Anime Tokyo Station
Visitors to the real-world Anime Tokyo Station, located in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, will receive exclusive pouches when they present a one-year anniversary commemorative badge that they received in-game in (4).
Pouches will be given out until Tuesday, March 31, but supplies are limited. Take this opportunity to visit Anime Tokyo Station in person and get one before they're all gone.
Information on Version Updates and Release Campaigns
For information on gift campaigns within Roblox and upcoming version updates, please visit the official website and official X account.
Special website page:
Official X account: (@animetokyo_info)
What is Roblox?
As of the end of December 2024, Roblox is the world's fastest-growing immersive social platform. It is available in 190 countries and 16 languages, and has roughly 90 million daily active users (as of November 2024). It is particularly popular with young people. Users spend an average of 2.4 hours a day in Roblox, and total play time is on the rise, increasing 24% year-on-year. In Roblox, users can enjoy both gaming and social features. It is particularly popular in the U.S. and Canada, and in Asia, is rapidly growing in Japan and India. Its Japanese user base has grown 56% year-on-year. Roblox is also starting to be used for education, business, and community revitalization, and expectations are high for its continued future expansion.
Venue Overview
Inquiries regarding this press release
Public Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)
Contact person: Miri Yasuda
E-mail: ...
Press release:Source: Anime Tokyo Station
Sectors: eSports, Gaming, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Metaverse, Games
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment