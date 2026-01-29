(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX: Commemorating the One-Year Anniversary with Gifts and a Wealth of Add-on Content TOKYO, Jan 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo) is an anime exhibition facility dedicated to Japanese anime content, which has developed a passionate fan base both in Japan and abroad. Since its opening, the venue welcomed over 250,000 visitors from around the world. Led by the concept of rediscovering the appeal of anime, Anime Tokyo Station has expanded its presence to Roblox, one of the world's leading immersive platforms, through the release of ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX, a hub with interactive games that allow players to explore the charm of Japanese anime and the world of Anime Tokyo Station itself. This Roblox hub has already been visited by over 630,000 players. To commemorate the hub's one-year anniversary, Anime Tokyo Station will be making various updates and giving out free gifts. In addition to giving out free "Shoulder-Perched Cat Train Conductors" that players can use to customize their avatars, the ANIME☆OTODAMA game will be expanded with a new "Momotaro" scenario and the ANIME☆SKILL TCG will be getting new cards, a new ADR timing minigame, and a new undersea passage area. Furthermore, Anime Tokyo Station will also be giving out in-game badges to commemorate the 1st anniversary of the hub's release and, in conjunction with this badge give-away, it will also be handing out exclusive gifts in the real-world Anime Tokyo Station. Please take this opportunity to enjoy Anime Tokyo Station in both the metaverse and the real world.



For more information on how to play the game and upcoming version updates, please visit the ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX special page within the Anime Tokyo Station website. ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX special page:

Title: ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX Update date: January 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.(JST) Platform: Roblox (iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox One) Genre: Party game URL:

*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.

One-Year Anniversary Project







(1) The first 2,000 people to complete the mission will receive "Shoulder-Perched Cat Train Conductors" (free UGC)

The first 2,000 players to complete the mission that unlocks at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026 will receive free UGC that they can use to customize their player visuals!

Perch this cute cat train conductor that welcomes visitors to ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX on your avatar's shoulder.

(2) Momotaro is coming to ANIME☆OTODAMA, along with a new shop!

Momotaro, a superhero from the world of Japanese fairy tales, is coming to the world of ANIME☆OTODAMA. Collect the special otodamas to unlock the dog, monkey, pheasant, and ogre of the Momotaro story. Enjoy watching the kind of spectacle you can only expect from Anime Tokyo Station, a facility dedicated to showcasing the appeal of anime.

Two ANIME☆SKILL TCG shops will also be opening up: Kinema Club and Anime TAIZEN. Here, you can buy items to make the game even more fun.







(3) A new minigame, map, and skill cards in ANIME☆SKILL TCG

New skill cards and character cards will be added to ANIME☆SKILL TCG, which launched last November. Now players can have even more fun in the world of anime production. There will also be a new minigame, the ADR Timing Game, where players can collect the coins they'll need to get new cards. The map will feature a new undersea passage, creating an even larger game world for players to explore.

ADR Timing Game







How to play:

Tap when the 〇 and 〇 line up! If your ADR is successful, your score will rise. Shoot for a high score to collect special cards and coins!

(4) All players will receive a commemorative badge celebrating the one-year anniversary!







Everyone who visits ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX will receive a commemorative badge to celebrate the hub's one-year anniversary. These badges will only be given out until March 31, so make sure to come by and get one.

(5) Free pouches will be given out at the real-world Anime Tokyo Station

Visitors to the real-world Anime Tokyo Station, located in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, will receive exclusive pouches when they present a one-year anniversary commemorative badge that they received in-game in (4).







Pouches will be given out until Tuesday, March 31, but supplies are limited. Take this opportunity to visit Anime Tokyo Station in person and get one before they're all gone.

Information on Version Updates and Release Campaigns

For information on gift campaigns within Roblox and upcoming version updates, please visit the official website and official X account.

Special website page:

Official X account: (@animetokyo_info)

What is Roblox?

As of the end of December 2024, Roblox is the world's fastest-growing immersive social platform. It is available in 190 countries and 16 languages, and has roughly 90 million daily active users (as of November 2024). It is particularly popular with young people. Users spend an average of 2.4 hours a day in Roblox, and total play time is on the rise, increasing 24% year-on-year. In Roblox, users can enjoy both gaming and social features. It is particularly popular in the U.S. and Canada, and in Asia, is rapidly growing in Japan and India. Its Japanese user base has grown 56% year-on-year. Roblox is also starting to be used for education, business, and community revitalization, and expectations are high for its continued future expansion.

Venue Overview

Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo") Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. last admission for special exhibitions: 6:30 p.m.) Closed:



Mondays

*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day

New Year's holiday period

May be closed on other days

Please check the venue website before coming. Admission fee: Free Website: SNS: X| (@animetokyo_info)

Instagram| (@animetokyostation)

YouTube|@AnimeTokyoStation

Inquiries regarding this press release

Public Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)

Contact person: Miri Yasuda

E-mail: ...

Press release:

Source: Anime Tokyo StationSectors: eSports, Gaming, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Metaverse, Games