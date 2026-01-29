U.S.-Japan-ROK Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat Meeting

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Fritz participated in the U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat Meeting in Seoul with Japan Deputy Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Otsuka Kengo and ROK Deputy Director-General for North American Affairs Yi Wonwoo.

They reviewed progress on trilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields and committed to continue working together through the Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat to advance cooperation in security, economic security, technology, and people-to-people ties.