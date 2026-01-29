Cebu Hosts ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026, GCC Visitor Growth Among Priorities For Member States

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 45th ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, which opened on 28 January and concludes today in Cebu, has placed Southeast Asia's tourism industry in the global spotlight. The forum showcased the region's latest developments, recovery milestones, and forward-looking strategies, with plans to attract more visitors from Qatar and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) emerging as a key theme.

As the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2026, Cebu has become the hub of regional tourism diplomacy, hosting high-level ministerial meetings, industry dialogues, and ASEAN's flagship travel trade exchange, TRAVEX blade-->

Alongside ASEAN member states, the potential of transforming destinations into Muslim-friendly and halal-friendly hubs was strongly highlighted, aiming to attract more tourists from Gulf countries. This reflects growing two-way travel, enhanced air connectivity, and rising interest from Middle Eastern travelers President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. officially opened ATF 2026 with a strong call for ASEAN nations to advance sustainable, inclusive, and innovative tourism, framing the sector as central to shared regional prosperity.

In remarks delivered by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, President Marcos highlighted ATF's legacy since its founding in 1981, describing tourism as both a“driver and opportunity for economies and communities.”

Anchored by the theme“Navigating Our Future, Together,” the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship is guided by five strategic thrusts under the SAIL ASEAN framework: strengthening trade and investment linkages, accelerating digital transformation, integrating MSME development, leveraging the creative economy and innovation, and advancing sustainable and inclusive growth.

A major milestone under ATF 2026 is the adoption of the ASEAN Tourism Sector Plan 2026–2030, which provides a unified roadmap to enhance visitor experiences, empower tourism enterprises, and keep ASEAN competitive globally while remaining environmentally responsible and people-centered.

The opening ceremony at Mactan Shrine was attended by ASEAN tourism ministers, including representatives from Timor-Leste, ASEAN's newest member, alongside senior officials from China, India, and South Korea, and Philippine First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Running alongside ATF, TRAVEX 2026, ASEAN's premier B2B travel trade exchange, drew a large turnout at the newly opened Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City. The event brought together hundreds of buyers, sellers, tour operators, and destination marketers from ASEAN and its dialogue partners. Hosting TRAVEX marks a milestone for Cebu, as the expo center becomes the venue for its first major international event, significantly enhancing the Philippines' capacity to host large-scale MICE events. Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said TRAVEX remains a vital platform for translating visibility into long-term business partnerships and sustained tourism growth.

“TRAVEX has always been about business relationships-between destinations, buyers, and sellers,” Nograles said.“What we are building in Cebu draws from the Philippines' long experience in hosting regional exchanges, while responding to how the industry has evolved. This is a collective effort across agencies, local governments, and the private sector, all working toward a forum that is productive, well-organized, and grounded in the Filipino brand of service.”

At TRAVEX 2026, Indonesia reaffirmed ASEAN as its most strategic tourism growth partner, unveiling its“Go Beyond Ordinary” vision focused on quality tourism. The Ministry of Tourism reported that ASEAN markets contributed more than 40% of Indonesia's international arrivals, with 5.68 million visitors recorded between January and November 2025.

Indonesia has set an ambitious target of 16 million international visitors in 2026, supported by strong regional air connectivity, cultural affinity, and digital innovation, including the launch of MaiA, an AI-powered digital travel companion under the Tourism 5.0 initiative. Indonesia also highlighted Muslim-friendly tourism as a core pillar, alongside gastronomy, marine, and wellness tourism-an approach that aligns closely with GCC and Southeast Asian Muslim travel trends.

Malaysia used ATF 2026 to actively promote its Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, hosting a high-profile luncheon in Cebu showcasing Malaysian cuisine and culture.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Jamilah Binti Abdul Halim, Senior Deputy Director at Tourism Malaysia, highlighted the GCC as one of Malaysia's traditional and priority markets.

Malaysia is intensifying promotions in the Middle East, organizing a minister-led sales mission, participating in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in May, and working closely with Qatar Airways. Incentive grants are being provided to airlines and tour operators through offices in Dubai and Jeddah to encourage increased flight frequencies and seat capacity.

“In terms of Islamic tourism, Malaysia is everywhere halal,” she said, noting the country's extensive prayer facilities, halal food availability, and strong focus on Muslim-friendly travel.

Fresh from joining ASEAN in late 2025, Timor-Leste gained international recognition after being named by CNN Travel among the best places to visit in 2026. Officials highlighted the country's pristine marine biodiversity, world-class diving, and untouched cultural experiences. With expanding air connectivity from Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond, Timor-Leste is positioning itself as a sustainable, high-value destination offering authentic experiences for long-haul travelers.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) highlighted a strong tourism recovery in 2025, with 15.5 million visitor arrivals between January and November and tourism receipts of S$15.7 billion in the first half of the year. STB reaffirmed its Tourism 2040 strategy, projecting tourism receipts of S$47–50 billion by 2040, emphasizing MICE leadership, innovation, and premium experiences.

The Lao PDR delegation showcased sustainable tourism, highlighting UNESCO heritage sites, eco-tourism assets, and improved connectivity, including the Laos–China Railway. Laos welcomed 4.58 million visitors in 2025, an 11% year-on-year increase, and outlined its Tourism Development Plan 2026–2030, focusing on infrastructure, skills development, and destination management.

Cambodia presented its“Kingdom of Wonder – Feel the Warmth” strategy, reporting 5.54 million international arrivals in 2025. The launch of Techo International Airport and expanded airline connectivity, including services via Doha, are strengthening Cambodia's global reach. A major highlight was Cambodia's push into Muslim-friendly tourism, including halal-certified dining, prayer facilities, and the launch of the“Cambodia Muslim Friendly” guidebook.

As Cebu concludes a landmark week of tourism diplomacy, ATF 2026 has reinforced ASEAN's collective commitment to cooperation, connectivity, and inclusive growth, setting the stage for a stronger, more resilient, and sustainable tourism future, with the GCC firmly in focus.