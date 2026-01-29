LG ELEVATES UAE CREATIVITY WITH FLAGSHIP 6K MONITOR AND SMART ERGONOMICS

DUBAI, January, 2026 – The UAE's creator landscape in incredibly competitive, with those architects of digital masterpieces increasingly prioritizing high-performance workstations that highlight every detail exactly as intended, delivering outstanding precision, realism and confidence for color-critical creative work. Few understand that better than LG Electronics (LG), whose latest professional monitor is designed to meet these demands, combining 6K resolution, ergonomic innovation, and future-ready connectivity to empower photographers, video editors, filmmakers, digital artists, and high-end home studio creators across the region. At the forefront of this offering is LG's flagship UltraFineTM evo (LG 32U990A S), an OLED 6K monitor that redefines clarity. Built with 6K ultra high resolution (6144×3456), expansive 32-inch screen real estate, and DisplayHDR 600 technology, the LG UltraFineTM evo is tailored to meet the demanding needs of those creative professionals that add color and art to our lives. And that 6K resolution, boasting 224 pixels per inch, ensures unmatched clarity and precision for those creator industries reliant on detailed visual data; such as broadcasting, photography, and high-quality post-production. Professionals in the region, in fact, are increasingly in need of leveraging ultra high-resolution displays to improve their finished product. From multi-window dashboards to high-density data scrutinizing, the LG UltraFineTM evo delivers OLED technology with perfect blacks, high contrast, and lifelike colors, ideal for design, photo editing, and video grading, as well as pin-sharp detail and color fidelity that are inherently fundamental to UAE sectors like media, and design. When it comes to creative suites, editors and motion graphic designers – be they freelance designers, filmmakers, digital artists, or simply hobbyist high-end home studio creators – benefit from the monitor's wide color gamut and HDR support, delivering vivid contrast and professional-grade, reliable color performance for consistent results from creation to final output. LG's emphasis on Swing Smart ergonomics, too, aligns with UAE workplaces embracing hybrid and flexible work models, where the feature enhances home workstation comfort and adaptability with tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustments, enabling all-day productivity. Simultaneously, UltraFineTM evo's premium, minimalist design slots seamlessly into modern creative studios or elevated home workspaces. Crucially, for UAE creative professionals spending hours at their desks, Swing Smart reduces neck strain and eye fatigue, promoting health-forward workspace design, with shared desks or studio setups additionally effortlessly configured thanks to its rapid adjustability, promising seamless transitions between collaboration zones and individual workflows. With ThunderboltTM 5 connectivity, the UltraFineTM evo monitor guarantees even faster and simpler setups for fast-paced creatives, delivering a single-cable solution that carries reliable power, data, and display daisy chain capabilities, reducing clutter while boosting visibility over the task at hand. The LG UltraFineTM evo represents the pinnacle of professional display technology, offering UAE businesses a solution that is not only functional but forward-thinking. In an age of smarter workspaces and more demanding workflows, LG's 32-inch LG UltraFineTM evo professional monitor is the ultimate addition to UAE workstations seeking mission-critical clarity, ergonomic versatility, and seamless connectivity. About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company: The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.