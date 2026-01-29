403
Violence Forces Over 88,000 Sudanese to Flee Their Homes
(MENAFN) Armed conflict in Sudan's Kordofan region has forced more than 88,000 individuals from their homes over recent months, the United Nations cautioned Wednesday, as humanitarian workers struggle against severe access restrictions while civilian suffering intensifies.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric delivered the grim assessment during a press briefing, focusing attention on Dilling, the second-most populous city in South Kordofan state. "The situation in Dilling, which is South Kordofan state's second largest city, remains highly volatile. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that access routes are still cut off, and the city's prolonged isolation has pushed conditions to crisis level," Dujarric stated.
Relief efforts remain critically hampered, with Dujarric noting that "only a small number of non-governmental organizations" continue functioning "under severe constraints."
UN partner organizations report catastrophic displacement and deprivation within Dilling itself, stating that "half of Dilling's civilian population fled last year, while those who remain face critical shortages of food, health care, and other basic services."
Examining the broader Kordofan landscape, Dujarric revealed that the International Organization for Migration "estimates that more than 88,000 people were displaced between late October and mid-January because of the conflict."
Shifting focus to Darfur, Dujarric reported fresh casualties in North Darfur State, where "civilians were reportedly killed and injured in drone strikes on Monday," devastating livelihoods and damaging already vulnerable medical infrastructure.
Desperate families continue evacuating El Fasher and arriving in Tawila, Dujarric emphasized, underlining their urgent requirements: "They need food, they need shelter, they need water, sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition support."
Dujarric issued a direct appeal to combatants in Sudan "to immediately de-escalate violence and engage in genuine dialogue towards an immediate cessation of hostilities" while simultaneously pressing international donors to "maintain and increase funding for our operations to ensure critical assistance reaches all those who need it."
Sudanese government officials and regional human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) alongside their partner, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N), of perpetrating abuses against noncombatants.
Combat has escalated dramatically in recent weeks throughout the three Kordofan states, compelling tens of thousands of civilians to abandon their residences.
Among Sudan's 18 states, the RSF maintains control over all five states comprising the western Darfur region, excluding portions of North Darfur that remain under military authority. The army retains dominance across most territories within the remaining 13 states spanning the nation's south, north, east, and center, including the capital city, Khartoum.
The military confrontation between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives and uprooted millions from their homes.
