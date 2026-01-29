China Issues 73 Lifetime Bans, Punishes Top Football Clubs For Match Fixing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing, China: China's football association issued lifetime bans to 73 people, including former national team head coach Li Tie, and docked points and fined 13 top professional clubs for match fixing and corruption, it said Thursday.

The punishments were made after a "systematic review" and were needed "to enforce industry discipline, purify the football environment, and maintain fair competition", the CFA wrote on its official social media account.