China Issues 73 Lifetime Bans, Punishes Top Football Clubs For Match Fixing
Beijing, China: China's football association issued lifetime bans to 73 people, including former national team head coach Li Tie, and docked points and fined 13 top professional clubs for match fixing and corruption, it said Thursday.
The punishments were made after a "systematic review" and were needed "to enforce industry discipline, purify the football environment, and maintain fair competition", the CFA wrote on its official social media account.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment