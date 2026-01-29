403
ECOWAS Fully Removes Sanctions Imposed on Guinea
(MENAFN) ECOWAS announced Wednesday the complete removal of all penalties against Guinea that were enacted following the nation's 2021 military takeover, a statement revealed.
The 15-nation regional bloc's top leadership made the determination during a high-level meeting in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.
Officials from the West African organization pointed to Guinea's presidential vote conducted in December and the constitutional handover of authority to President Mamadi Doumbouya's elected administration as evidence of progress toward democratic restoration and legal governance in the nation.
"All sanctions taken against the Republic of Guinea in the context of facilitating the restoration of constitutional order are hereby lifted," the statement declared, bearing the signature of Julius Maada Bio, who serves as both Sierra Leone's head of state and the bloc's current chairman.
ECOWAS had suspended Guinea's membership and levied restrictive measures against the country after military forces seized control in 2021.
However, the official communication emphasized that these punitive actions "have become irrelevant" given the successful completion of Guinea's democratic transition timeline.
The move represents Guinea's complete restoration to full participation in the regional body's governance structures and decision-making processes.
The regional organization called on Doumbouya's government to accelerate initiatives focused on strengthening democratic institutions, transparent leadership, and adherence to constitutional principles.
The regional organization called on Doumbouya's government to accelerate initiatives focused on strengthening democratic institutions, transparent leadership, and adherence to constitutional principles.
