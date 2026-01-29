403
Police Detain Protesters, Use Tear Gas at Texas Immigration Facility
(MENAFN) Several demonstrators were taken into custody and others were affected by tear gas on Wednesday during a protest outside a family immigration detention center in the US state of Texas.
The demonstration unfolded near a facility in the town of Dilley, where a 5-year-old boy from Ecuador and his father are currently being held by US authorities, according to reports. Protesters assembled outside the center, chanting slogans such as “Free the children” and “Bring them home,” as they confronted officers from US Customs and Border Protection along with personnel from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Law enforcement presence intensified shortly before 2:30 pm local time (2030 GMT), when additional DPS troopers arrived. Some officers were equipped with riot gear, including helmets, shields, and batons.
During the standoff, at least two demonstrators were detained by police. Several others were sprayed with tear gas and were treated by medical personnel at the scene.
Earlier that day, Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro met with the detained child, identified as Liam Conejo Ramos, and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Ramos.
The pair were taken into custody last week in Minnesota, a case that has reignited debate and scrutiny over immigration enforcement practices under the administration of President Donald Trump.
