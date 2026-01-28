Comstock Inc. Prices $50 Million Upsized And Oversubscribed Public Offering Of Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the“Company”), today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 18,181,819 shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by Comstock. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $50 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,727,272 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the per share public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is being led by the Company's largest existing shareholders and several new institutional investors.

“We are pleased to have the continued support of leading institutional investors,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstock.“Momentum in the end-of-life solar panel market is exceeding expectations, with growing demand for our recycling and refining solutions, particularly for the domestic recovery of silver and other critical and precious metals. This capital strengthens our ability to accelerate execution and scale our platform.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund capital expenditure requirements for Comstock Metals LLC related to its second industry-scale facility, the development of a refining process and solution, accelerated site selections and Metals market growth, with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on January 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-291705) (including a base prospectus) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the"SEC") on November 21, 2025, and declared effective on December 10, 2025.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics. To learn more, please visit .

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Judd B. Merrill, Chief Financial Officer

Tel (775) 413-6222

...

For media inquiries:

Zach Spencer, Director of External Relations

Tel (775) 847-7573

...

