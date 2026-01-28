UAE President To Start Official Visit To Russia On January 29, Meet Putin

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will start an official visit to Russia on January 29, 2026, during which he will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

During his meeting with Putin, Sheikh Mohamed will explore opportunities to strengthen ties with Moscow, particularly related to the economy, trade, investment, and energy.

The talks will also cover regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On January 23 and 24, the UAE hosted a high-level round of trilateral talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and US officials to end the war in Ukraine.

The talks achieved some progress, and Abu Dhabi is set to host another round of the meetings on Sunday, February 1.