Uttarakhand: Widespread Rain, Snow Cover State No Major Damage So Far

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Wednesday confirmed that although widespread rainfall and moderate snowfall have covered the state, no major damage has been reported so far.

Vinod Kumar Suman said, "Almost all districts of Uttarakhand have received rainfall. There was snowfall, but it was moderate. No damage has been reported. There hasn't been very heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas. There was a risk of avalanches. We issued a warning yesterday to the districts, cautioning them of the risk of avalanches. The risk remains for a day or two."

Since yesterday, Chamoli district has been experiencing heavy rain and snowfall, with the remote village of Wan receiving more than one foot of snow. The continuous snowfall has brought severe cold conditions, disrupting daily life.

Avalanche Warning Issued

In view of the possibility of snowfall and avalanches in the high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has alerted all districts. According to the forecast issued by the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, there was a likelihood of snowfall and avalanches in various high-altitude areas of the state from 5:00 PM on January 27 to 5:00 PM on January 28.

Orange Category Alert for Three Districts

As per the DGRE warning, the districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag have been placed in the Orange Category (Category-3). In this category, deep, unstable snow is present on most avalanche paths, increasing the likelihood of natural avalanches. Such avalanches may be of medium size and can reach the valley floor. In these conditions, limited movement is considered appropriate only on selected, relatively safer routes, with extreme caution. Any activity on snow-laden slopes can be highly risky.

Advisories and Precautions

Earlier, following the directions of the Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, the State Emergency Operations Centre instructed the District Magistrates of the concerned districts to maintain continuous local monitoring, ensure vigilance in sensitive areas, and provide timely information and advisories to the general public.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement on snow-covered slopes and avalanche-prone areas during the warning period, refrain from stopping below slopes during or after snowfall, and regularly and safely remove accumulated snow from the roofs of their houses, temporary shelters, and cattle sheds.

It has also been advised that if, due to unavoidable circumstances, people are required to temporarily stay in high-altitude areas experiencing heavy snowfall, it would be appropriate to relocate to safer and lower-altitude areas for one to two days, depending on prevailing conditions. (ANI)

