Thalapathy Vijay Will Lead TVK To Historic 2026 Victory: Sengottaiyan

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Administrative Committee Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan exuded confidence that the party's founder-leader Vijay, fondly referred to as "Thalapathy," would lead the party to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

'Historic Victory is in the Making'

Addressing a gathering in Chennai, Sengottaiyan praised the efforts of party General Secretary Bussy Anand and other senior leaders for organising the event, which he described as historic. He said the scale of public participation, without any expenditure, reflected the growing strength of the TVK movement.

Recalling his own experience as an MLA in 1996, Sengottaiyan said the enthusiasm witnessed at the meeting was similar to the public mood that precedes a change of government. "The crowd here today shows that a historic victory is in the making for TVK in 2026," he said.

He highlighted that, unlike other political movements, which spend crores of rupees to mobilise crowds, thousands of people had gathered voluntarily for the TVK event. This, he said, demonstrated the people's trust in Vijay's promise of providing corruption-free governance in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay to Lead Electoral Strategy

Sengottaiyan asserted that Vijay would play a decisive role across all 234 Assembly constituencies by identifying candidates and leading the party's electoral strategy. "Only those identified by him will reach the Fort. No other force can do so," he said, indicating Fort St George, the seat of power in the State.

Emphasis on Equal Representation for Women

He also emphasised that TVK stands apart from other political parties by ensuring equal representation and rights for women, which, he claimed, has created both admiration and anxiety among rival parties.

Growing Influence and Call to Cadres

Predicting a change in the political climate soon, Sengottaiyan said that within the next few months, even officials would recognise the growing influence of TVK.

Calling upon party cadres to continue their service-oriented work, he expressed confidence that unity within the party would make TVK an unbeatable force in Tamil Nadu politics. (ANI)

