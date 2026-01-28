A new educational initiative titled "In the Language of Good" has been launched in Moscow, focusing on the personalities, ideas and intellectual traditions that shaped the emergence of a common Eurasian socio-cultural space and contributed to the understanding of Russia's historical path. The project is a collaborative effort of the Modern Russian portal, the TV BRICS International Media Network, and the Eurasia Today information and analytical platform. Its launch coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian Media Group, which will be marked on July 11.

Exploring Russia's Civilisational Path

As cited by TV BRICS, the project envisions a series of analytical and educational publications devoted to the theory of Eurasianism and to addressing fundamental questions concerning Russia's identity and its role in global history. Drawing on the rich heritage of Russian historical and philosophical thought, the authors engage with the works of prominent thinkers such as Nikolay Karamzin, Vasily Klyuchevsky, Nikolay Trubetskoy, Pyotr Savitsky, Pyotr Suvchinsky, and Georges Florovsky. The materials examine how, over more than a century, Russian intellectuals have sought to interpret Russia as a distinct civilisation that cannot be fully categorised as either European or Asian.

The opening publication of the series, titled "The Theory of Eurasianism: From 'Self-Betrayal' to 'Independence'," is already available on the Modern Russian portal. The article traces the origins of Eurasianist thought, which developed among Russian emigre intellectual and political circles in the 1920s. It highlights how ideas of self-determination, civilisational independence and cultural uniqueness emerged as a response to the pressures of Europeanisation and the resulting spiritual and ideological fragmentation within society.

Future publications under the project will explore a wide range of dimensions of Eurasianism, including its geopolitical, cultural, religious and philosophical aspects. The series will also seek to explain why Eurasianist ideas continue to attract attention today, viewing them as one of the enduring attempts to articulate a "Russian idea" and to define Russia's place in the contemporary world.

About the Collaborating Organisations

Founded in 2001, the Eurasian Media Group brings together several media and analytical platforms, including Eurasia Today, Za rubezhom, the Caspian Information Agency, and the Eurasia Today international multimedia centre. Its coverage spans economic, scientific, cultural and sporting developments across Eurasia, as well as regional integration processes within organisations such as the EAEU, ASEAN and the SCO.

Launched in 2007, the international educational project Modern Russian aims to promote the Russian language, enhance literacy and provide professional linguistic support. Implemented by the TV BRICS International Media Network, the project's resources and consulting services are used in more than 150 countries worldwide. (ANI)

