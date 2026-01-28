FAO, Tamweelcom Sign Mou To Support Jordan's Vulnerable Rural Communities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) -- The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan and Tamweelcom (Jordan Microfinance Company) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at empowering vulnerable rural communities and accelerating the transition toward sustainable agri-food systems in the Kingdom.

According to an FAO statement issued Wednesday, the agreement marks the start of a five-year cooperation to bridge the gap between smallholder agricultural producers and the formal financial sector.

The statement said the partnership aligns with FAO's global "Hand-in-Hand" initiative and the "Four Betters" vision: better production, better nutrition, better environment and a better life to ensure no one is left behind in Jordan's development process and building a more resilient agricultural economy through responsible investment and innovative business strategies.

Under the MoU, the two sides will work to facilitate FAO beneficiaries' access to markets by integrating them into commercial platforms, exhibitions, and regional marketing events organized by the public and private sectors.

The partnership will also provide "vital" technical and administrative support to improve livelihoods and enhance food security, as well as conducting regular field visits to monitor and assess support impact.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said effective change can only be achieved through joint efforts across sectors.

Assaf noted cooperation with Tamweelcom is a "key" step in providing beneficiaries with guidance to develop professional business proposals and improve access to microfinance for agricultural products, home-based projects, and emerging agri-entrepreneurial ventures.

In turn, Tamweelcom CEO Basem Khanfar said the partnership aims to advance social objectives, including the sustainability of Jordan's food security, by supporting the growth of agricultural projects, stimulating marketing operations through exhibitions, and enhancing beneficiaries' financial literacy to improve their ability to manage projects "efficiently and adequately."