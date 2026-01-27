403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Dismisses U.S. South China Sea Claims
(MENAFN) Beijing's top diplomat at the United Nations forcefully dismissed American criticism regarding maritime territorial assertions Monday, turning Washington's accusations back on the United States in a heated Security Council exchange.
Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered the sharp retort during an open debate focused on international legal frameworks, directly confronting what he termed baseless American allegations about Beijing's regional maritime policies.
China firmly rejects the U.S. representative's erroneous remarks of "China's expansive and unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea, Fu declared.
"I wish to emphasize that China has indisputable sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao and the adjacent waters. It has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters. China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are grounded on solid historical and legal basis," he told an open debate of the Security Council on international rule of law.
Fu challenged Washington's standing to critique other nations' maritime conduct, highlighting America's position outside a key international treaty framework.
"I also wish to remind the U.S. representative that the United States is not a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and it has no right to presume itself as a judge of UNCLOS and point fingers at other countries," said Fu.
The Chinese diplomat accused Washington of deliberately escalating regional tensions through military deployments. The United States, in total disregard of the historical context and objective facts regarding the South China Sea, has been stirring up trouble and sowing discord everywhere. It has even deployed offensive weapons, including land-based intermediate-range missiles, in the South China Sea. And under the pretext of "freedom of navigation," it has frequently dispatched advanced ships and aircraft for military reconnaissance and drills in the South China Sea and intruded into China's territorial waters and space, as well as waters and airspace surrounding China's islands and reefs, he noted.
"Who is engaging in coercive and bullying practices in the South China Sea? Who is disrupting regional stability and threatening navigational freedom and security? Who is undermining international rule of law? The facts are self-evident," said Fu.
Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered the sharp retort during an open debate focused on international legal frameworks, directly confronting what he termed baseless American allegations about Beijing's regional maritime policies.
China firmly rejects the U.S. representative's erroneous remarks of "China's expansive and unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea, Fu declared.
"I wish to emphasize that China has indisputable sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao and the adjacent waters. It has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters. China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are grounded on solid historical and legal basis," he told an open debate of the Security Council on international rule of law.
Fu challenged Washington's standing to critique other nations' maritime conduct, highlighting America's position outside a key international treaty framework.
"I also wish to remind the U.S. representative that the United States is not a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and it has no right to presume itself as a judge of UNCLOS and point fingers at other countries," said Fu.
The Chinese diplomat accused Washington of deliberately escalating regional tensions through military deployments. The United States, in total disregard of the historical context and objective facts regarding the South China Sea, has been stirring up trouble and sowing discord everywhere. It has even deployed offensive weapons, including land-based intermediate-range missiles, in the South China Sea. And under the pretext of "freedom of navigation," it has frequently dispatched advanced ships and aircraft for military reconnaissance and drills in the South China Sea and intruded into China's territorial waters and space, as well as waters and airspace surrounding China's islands and reefs, he noted.
"Who is engaging in coercive and bullying practices in the South China Sea? Who is disrupting regional stability and threatening navigational freedom and security? Who is undermining international rule of law? The facts are self-evident," said Fu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment