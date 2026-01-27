403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IOM Says Over Three Million Sudanese People Got Displaced
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that more than 3.3 million Sudanese who had been forced from their homes—both within the country and abroad—returned to their places of origin or nearby areas during November 2025. These movements covered almost 2,500 sites spread across nine states, reflecting a rise of roughly 10% compared with the previous month.
According to data compiled for the period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2025, information was gathered from over 12,000 locations in 185 localities across all 18 Sudanese states. Based on these findings, an estimated 3,334,705 individuals resettled in 2,500 locations across 65 localities in nine states.
The figures show that the majority of those returning—about 83%—had been displaced inside Sudan, while the remaining 17% came back from other countries. Children formed a significant portion of the returnee population, accounting for 55% of those previously displaced internally and 45% of those returning from abroad.
Despite these returns, large-scale displacement persists. Reports note that approximately 9,258,273 people are still internally displaced, living across 11,194 locations in 185 localities nationwide. Earlier estimates suggested that internal displacement had reached a high of around 11.5 million people before gradually declining. Current data places the number at about 9.3 million.
Overall, internal displacement has dropped by around 20% from its peak and by roughly 1% compared with the previous month. Decreases were recorded in 11 of Sudan’s 18 states, while increases were observed in Central Darfur, East Darfur, North Darfur, South Darfur, South Kordofan, White Nile, and Khartoum.
Earlier updates also noted that in October 2025, more than 3 million people returned to their original communities or nearby areas. This total included over 2.26 million individuals coming back from internal displacement and more than 566,000 returning from outside the country.
According to data compiled for the period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2025, information was gathered from over 12,000 locations in 185 localities across all 18 Sudanese states. Based on these findings, an estimated 3,334,705 individuals resettled in 2,500 locations across 65 localities in nine states.
The figures show that the majority of those returning—about 83%—had been displaced inside Sudan, while the remaining 17% came back from other countries. Children formed a significant portion of the returnee population, accounting for 55% of those previously displaced internally and 45% of those returning from abroad.
Despite these returns, large-scale displacement persists. Reports note that approximately 9,258,273 people are still internally displaced, living across 11,194 locations in 185 localities nationwide. Earlier estimates suggested that internal displacement had reached a high of around 11.5 million people before gradually declining. Current data places the number at about 9.3 million.
Overall, internal displacement has dropped by around 20% from its peak and by roughly 1% compared with the previous month. Decreases were recorded in 11 of Sudan’s 18 states, while increases were observed in Central Darfur, East Darfur, North Darfur, South Darfur, South Kordofan, White Nile, and Khartoum.
Earlier updates also noted that in October 2025, more than 3 million people returned to their original communities or nearby areas. This total included over 2.26 million individuals coming back from internal displacement and more than 566,000 returning from outside the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment