403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
89 Injured as Lightning Strikes Rally in Brazil
(MENAFN) At least 89 individuals suffered injuries when lightning struck during a rally supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia on Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed.
The strike occurred as the demonstration reached its final phase at Praça do Cruzeiro, where protesters had assembled despite torrential rainfall while anticipating the appearance of Federal Deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). Social media video captures the precise moment the electrical discharge hit the assembled crowd.
Emergency responders provided on-site treatment to 89 people, with 47 subsequently transported to area hospitals for additional medical attention. The majority have been released, though seven individuals remain under hospital care in stable condition.
Officials reported that 11 people received direct lightning strikes, while 36 additional victims experienced secondary trauma, including tumbles, ligament damage, and hypothermia resulting from extreme weather exposure.
Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) documented a minimum of 64 lightning discharges across the Federal District throughout the protest period.
Brazil experiences the world's highest frequency of lightning activity, recording approximately 78 million strikes per year—equivalent to roughly 8,000 strikes every minute—based on INPE statistics.
The Ministry of Health stated that survival probability from direct lightning contact stands at approximately 2%, noting that injuries more frequently result from electrical currents traveling through the ground from impact points.
Osmar Pinto Junior, coordinator of INPE's Atmospheric Electricity Group, emphasized that mass gatherings require enhanced safety measures, asserting the demonstration should have been rescheduled or cancelled given the storm's intensity.
The strike occurred as the demonstration reached its final phase at Praça do Cruzeiro, where protesters had assembled despite torrential rainfall while anticipating the appearance of Federal Deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). Social media video captures the precise moment the electrical discharge hit the assembled crowd.
Emergency responders provided on-site treatment to 89 people, with 47 subsequently transported to area hospitals for additional medical attention. The majority have been released, though seven individuals remain under hospital care in stable condition.
Officials reported that 11 people received direct lightning strikes, while 36 additional victims experienced secondary trauma, including tumbles, ligament damage, and hypothermia resulting from extreme weather exposure.
Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) documented a minimum of 64 lightning discharges across the Federal District throughout the protest period.
Brazil experiences the world's highest frequency of lightning activity, recording approximately 78 million strikes per year—equivalent to roughly 8,000 strikes every minute—based on INPE statistics.
The Ministry of Health stated that survival probability from direct lightning contact stands at approximately 2%, noting that injuries more frequently result from electrical currents traveling through the ground from impact points.
Osmar Pinto Junior, coordinator of INPE's Atmospheric Electricity Group, emphasized that mass gatherings require enhanced safety measures, asserting the demonstration should have been rescheduled or cancelled given the storm's intensity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment