China Blasts Tokyo Over Taiwan Comments
(MENAFN) China delivered a sharp rebuke to Japan on Tuesday, asserting Tokyo lacks any legitimate authority to weigh in on Taiwan matters and demanding an immediate halt to what it characterized as provocative interference in the cross-strait issue.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun issued the stern warning during a routine press briefing, responding directly to recent statements made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning potential crisis scenarios involving Taiwan.
Takaichi stated Monday that Washington and Tokyo could coordinate civilian evacuation operations should a Taiwan Strait emergency emerge, emphasizing that Japan would stand by its alliance commitments under such circumstances.
Guo characterized the Japanese leader's comments as evidence of dangerous motives among Tokyo's political establishment. The recent remarks from the Japanese side have once again exposed the intention of right-wing forces in Japan to stir up confrontation, create disturbances, use the pretext to advance remilitarization, and challenge the post-war international order, Guo said, adding that such moves have severely undermined regional peace and stability, as well as the political foundation of China-Japan relations.
The international community must remain highly vigilant and firmly oppose such actions, the spokesperson noted.
Guo invoked Japan's colonial occupation of Taiwan spanning five decades, asserting historical atrocities disqualify Tokyo from participating in discourse on the island's status. He said that Japan once colonized Taiwan for half a century, committed countless crimes, and bears serious historical responsibility to the Chinese people. "Japan has no right whatsoever to comment on China's Taiwan, either from a historical or legal perspective," Guo noted.
"We once again urge Japan to abide by the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and Japan's own commitments, reflect upon and correct its mistakes, and cease manipulation and provocations on the Taiwan question," the spokesperson said.
The exchange underscores escalating tensions in East Asia as regional powers navigate competing interests over Taiwan's future.
