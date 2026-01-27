403
Hostel Fire Leaves Four Dead in Russia’s Balashikha
(MENAFN) A devastating blaze ripped through a residential facility early Tuesday in Balashikha, within the Moscow region, leaving four dead and six wounded, local officials confirmed.
The Moscow regional investigative committee reported flames erupted inside a privately operated three-story structure, igniting on the second level before consuming approximately 35 square meters.
Emergency responders recovered the remains of two men and two women, the committee stated. The six survivors included two young children and a 15-year-old adolescent, authorities added.
Initial assessments indicate careless fire management may have sparked the catastrophe. Investigators have launched criminal proceedings on negligent homicide charges, as evidence suggests the property was potentially operating as unauthorized lodging.
The probe will examine whether the building lacked proper safety certifications or fire suppression equipment required for legal hostel operations. Russian authorities have intensified scrutiny of informal accommodation establishments following previous deadly incidents linked to code violations.
Balashikha, located just east of Moscow, has witnessed rapid residential expansion in recent years, raising concerns among safety advocates about inadequate regulatory oversight of converted properties used for commercial lodging.
