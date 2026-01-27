Alpha Sophia Partners With Doceree To Power Advanced HCP Segmentation Through Marketplace Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alpha Sophia, the leading healthcare commercial intelligence and provider segmentation platform, today announced the availability of its precision-built healthcare audience segments through Doceree -the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing-enabling pharma and life sciences organizations to activate highly targeted physician audiences grounded in real-world clinical behavior.

Through this integration, Doceree's pharma partners can access Alpha Sophia–crafted niche audiences built on physician-level billing data, including CPT and HCPCS codes, and enriched with additional layers of healthcare provider intelligence such as clinical focus, specialization, and scientific activity. This collaboration allows life sciences teams to move beyond static lists and demographic targeting toward behavior-based, defensible HCP segmentation.

Alpha Sophia combines a broad range of public and private data sources into a single platform, enabling commercial teams to identify high-value providers based on precise clinical, scientific, and geographic and demographic criteria. A key differentiator of the platform is its Key Opinion Leader (KOL) AI, which analyzes global scientific publications and clinical trials and links that activity directly to individual healthcare providers. This allows teams to identify clinicians publishing on niche topics, understand collaboration networks, and contextualize scientific influence alongside real-world practice patterns.

“When pharma and life sciences teams activate audiences through Doceree, they are no longer guessing who might be relevant,” said Paul-Lukas Hoffschmidt, Founder and CEO of Alpha Sophia.“They are reaching physicians with demonstrated clinical activity aligned to specific procedures, diagnoses, or therapeutic areas-many of whom are also shaping clinical thinking through research and publications. We're excited to bring Alpha Sophia's intelligence and audiences to Doceree's engagement platform.”

“Life sciences marketers are increasingly looking for precision and proof in their audience strategies,” said Julius Ramirez, Executive Vice President & GM, Data, Product and Partnerships, at Doceree.“By partnering with Alpha Sophia, we're enabling a more complete, 360-degree view of provider relevance, grounded in real clinical and scientific signals.”

About Alpha Sophia

Alpha Sophia is a healthcare commercial intelligence platform that empowers life sciences, medtech, and healthcare organizations with deep, real-world insights into provider behavior and market dynamics. By unifying claims data, clinical signals, organizational affiliations, geographic patterns, and scientific research activity, Alpha Sophia enables precise segmentation, cohort analysis, KOL identification, territory planning, and strategic healthcare targeting.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Our patented AI understands multiple layers of clinical, behavioral, and contextual signals to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging-redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

