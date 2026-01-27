403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Instability May Drive More Nations Toward Nuclear Arms
(MENAFN) Growing worldwide uncertainty is likely to prompt more countries to consider developing nuclear weapons, according to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
In an interview with a media outlet published on Monday, the former Russian president conveyed a bleak outlook on nuclear non-proliferation.
He remarked, “the rift that has formed in the world order is pushing a number of states to find the most effective ways to defend themselves.”
Medvedev added, “Some will decide that the best option is acquiring nuclear weapons. A range of nations have the technical capacity to run a military nuclear program, and some are pursuing research in this area. That may be against the interest of humanity, but let’s be honest, humanity has not invented another way to guarantee self-defense and sovereignty with certainty.”
The 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) designates the five permanent members of the UN Security Council as the only nations authorized to possess nuclear arms. Despite this, India, Pakistan, and North Korea have established nuclear arsenals, while Israel is widely suspected of maintaining undeclared capabilities.
South Africa, during its apartheid era, remains the sole country to have successfully dismantled a functional military nuclear program.
Several states have faced allegations of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, most prominently Iran. Last year, Tehran was targeted by Israel and the United States, who claimed the strikes were intended to prevent such programs—a charge that Iran denies.
In an interview with a media outlet published on Monday, the former Russian president conveyed a bleak outlook on nuclear non-proliferation.
He remarked, “the rift that has formed in the world order is pushing a number of states to find the most effective ways to defend themselves.”
Medvedev added, “Some will decide that the best option is acquiring nuclear weapons. A range of nations have the technical capacity to run a military nuclear program, and some are pursuing research in this area. That may be against the interest of humanity, but let’s be honest, humanity has not invented another way to guarantee self-defense and sovereignty with certainty.”
The 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) designates the five permanent members of the UN Security Council as the only nations authorized to possess nuclear arms. Despite this, India, Pakistan, and North Korea have established nuclear arsenals, while Israel is widely suspected of maintaining undeclared capabilities.
South Africa, during its apartheid era, remains the sole country to have successfully dismantled a functional military nuclear program.
Several states have faced allegations of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, most prominently Iran. Last year, Tehran was targeted by Israel and the United States, who claimed the strikes were intended to prevent such programs—a charge that Iran denies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment