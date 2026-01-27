403
Zelensky Says Ukraine, Russia, US Dialogue start soon
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that arrangements are in progress for another round of trilateral discussions involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, expected to be held later this week after recent meetings in the United Arab Emirates.
Providing an update via an online statement, Zelenskyy referred to feedback from Ukraine’s delegation following consultations in the UAE with both American and Russian representatives, describing the encounter as a rare return to a three-party format focused on ending the conflict.
“Our delegation’s report following talks in the UAE with the American and Russian sides. This was the first format of a trilateral dialogue on ending the war in a long time,” Zelenskyy said.
He explained that the talks covered a broad set of pressing matters, with particular emphasis on military-related issues tied to ending the fighting, alongside difficult and unresolved political questions.
Zelenskyy added that after reviewing the core positions of all participants, he had defined the parameters for continued diplomatic engagement going forward.
“Preparations are now underway for new trilateral meetings this week,” he said.
Russia and Ukraine held meetings on Friday and Saturday to explore potential pathways toward a peace settlement, with the discussions facilitated by US mediation and hosted by the UAE.
According to reports, the US administration characterized the talks as “productive,” while noting that territorial questions remain the most challenging element of the negotiations.
