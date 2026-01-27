403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Confirms Anticipated Peace Talks on Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that another round of US-facilitated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place next week in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing in Moscow that while preparations are underway, the precise date for the talks has not yet been set, though reports have suggested they may resume on Feb. 1.
"Planned for next week. I cannot name the exact date right now," he said.
Commenting on the early phase of the discussions, Peskov warned against expecting swift or decisive results, emphasizing that the matters under consideration are highly complex and require time.
He also reiterated that territorial matters remain central to Moscow’s position.
"It's no secret, this is our consistent position, the position of our president, that the territorial issue, which is part of the 'Anchorage Formula,' of course, has fundamental importance for the Russian side," he said.
The spokesman described the disputes surrounding territory as "a very complicated substance, challenging issues are on the agenda."
"But the mere fact that these contacts have begun constructively can be assessed positively. However, there is still very serious work ahead," he added.
Addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent rejection of withdrawing forces from Donbas, expressed during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Peskov called for caution when discussing "individual provisions."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing in Moscow that while preparations are underway, the precise date for the talks has not yet been set, though reports have suggested they may resume on Feb. 1.
"Planned for next week. I cannot name the exact date right now," he said.
Commenting on the early phase of the discussions, Peskov warned against expecting swift or decisive results, emphasizing that the matters under consideration are highly complex and require time.
He also reiterated that territorial matters remain central to Moscow’s position.
"It's no secret, this is our consistent position, the position of our president, that the territorial issue, which is part of the 'Anchorage Formula,' of course, has fundamental importance for the Russian side," he said.
The spokesman described the disputes surrounding territory as "a very complicated substance, challenging issues are on the agenda."
"But the mere fact that these contacts have begun constructively can be assessed positively. However, there is still very serious work ahead," he added.
Addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent rejection of withdrawing forces from Donbas, expressed during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Peskov called for caution when discussing "individual provisions."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment